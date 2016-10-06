Georgia DOT workers hurt as earth gives way beneath dump truck

A section of a Pio Nono Avenue embankment gave way under the weight of a Georgia Department of Transportation dump truck Thursday morning.
Shortly before 10 a.m., Macon-Bibb County firefighters rescued two people from the truck, which turned on its side as the workers pulled off Pio Nono near a work zone in the 4400 block near Tall Paul’s Campers.
The workers apparently were not seriously hurt, but they were taken by ambulance to the Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Lanes were closed during the rescue and while the truck was righted, causing traffic to slow along the busy thoroughfare between Macon and Warner Robins.
Telegraph photo editor Woody Marshall contributed to this report. Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments