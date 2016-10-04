Two dead in Milledgeville crash off N. Columbia

Two people are dead after a late night traffic accident in Milledgeville.
Shortly after 9:30 a.m., a car crashed not far from North Columbia Street.
Authorities report one minor died shortly after the accident and another person was airlifted to Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones saiid 18-year-old Jonathan Williams died at the Macon hospital at about 1 a.m. Tuesday.
The identity of the other deceased victim was not immediately available.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident.
