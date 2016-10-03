Gunshot victim shows up at Wal-Mart

A man was shot just after noon Monday at Chamber Cove Apartments and was taken to Wal-Mart on Harrison Road where an ambulance took him to the hospital, police say.
The victim was identified as Antonio Davis, 34.
Residents in Building 301 of the complex say they heard a gunshot outside Building 302 but didn’t know what happened. Bibb County sheriff’s Lt. Randy Gonzalez said Davis was shot in the breezeway of Building 302.
Investigators are talking to witnesses.
Wal-Mart was closed briefly due to the commotion but has reopened.
