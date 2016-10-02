Warner Robins Demon becomes an Air Force Thunderbird

1:10 Fort Valley Army Reserve unit jumps at Robins air show Pause

0:59 Pilot performs tricks in the sky

0:45 Patty Wagstaff preview at Thunder over Georgia

1:07 Fast, swift response to fire leaves fire captain pleased

0:46 Man hails firefighter a hero after woman rescued from burning apartment

2:38 'You chose poorly,' judge tells gang member convicted of murder

2:00 Take a ride on a World War II bomber

2:15 Karma Lilly Little becomes youngest Twiggs deputy

1:31 'Get out. And don't come back,' judge tells spectator at murder trial

4:03 'He did not point his gun at the deputy,' wife says