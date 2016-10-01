Thunder over Georgia lures thousands to Robins AFB

A crystal blue sky set a perfect backdrop Saturday for Thunder over Georgia at Robins Air Force Base.
Thousands of people hopped on shuttle buses and set up folding chairs on the grass along the tarmac.
As the show began shortly after 11 a.m., a round of applause for those deployed drew focus to the U.S. military and fighting forces overseas.
With craning necks, folks looked to the sky as the Black Daggers jumped with the American flag from a C-17.
People paused at attention, with hands over hearts as the U.S. Air Force Band performed the National Anthem.
Not all the action takes place in the air.
Families toured aircraft on the ground and watched as Mark Kirsch set a world record for dragging a C-130 over 200 feet with his own strength.
At high noon, a Team Robins C-17 cruised by as a reminder of the significance of the base in keeping the aircraft flying.
“Every day in Middle Georgia is Armed Forces Appreciation Day,” the announcer roared as the Thunderbirds support trailers rolled in.
The famed fliers of the Air Force are scheduled to perform Saturday afternoon.
A full slate of events is planned Saturday and Sunday along Ga. 247 in Warner Robins.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
