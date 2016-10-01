Swarm of officers arrest two-fisted gun suspect from Macon Family Dollar robbery

A black net Halloween mask was not enough to shield the identity of the suspect in Thursday’s armed robbery of the Family Dollar at 2123 Pio Nono Avenue.
Jerome Dercuse Nelson Jr., 25, of Macon, was arrested Friday evening by the U.S. Marshals Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force, working with Bibb County sheriff’s investigators, deputies from Peach County and police officers from Byron and Fort Valley, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 5:15 p.m. Friday, the law enforcement team caught Nelson in Fort Valley and took him back to Macon where he was booked at the Bibb County jail on an armed robbery charge.
Nelson is accused of donning the mask and carrying guns in each hand as he robbed the store near Anthony Road at about 11 a.m. Thursday.
Comments