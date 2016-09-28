North Macon restaurant closes its doors for good

Patrons of Logan’s Roadhouse in north Macon will have farther to travel to get their steakhouse favorites.
As part of financial bankruptcy restructuring, the company closed the restaurant at 3933 Arkwright Road, but plans to keep the Warner Robins location open at 2701 Watson Boulevard, according to a company spokesman.
“As part of its restructuring process, Logan’s Roadhouse has made the difficult decision to close additional restaurants,” the statement read. “These closures have materially strengthened the Company’s portfolio of restaurants, and are aligned with the restructuring plan.”
The spokesman could not immediately give details on how many employees are affected by the decision.
“Our local management teams are working to support impacted employees at locations planned for closure,” the release stated.
Logan’s will be focusing on rebuilding the brand and restoring its roots as an “original roadhouse concept.”
Before filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in August, the chain had about 250 restaurants in 50 states.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
