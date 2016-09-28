Lake Sinclair landmark scheduled for demolition

For a half-century, the Plant Harllee Branch smoke stack has been a beacon for boaters navigating Lake Sinclair.
Come Oct. 8, the 1,000 ft. high stack will come crashing down.
Tuesday, Georgia Power announced the demolition schedule in the next step in dismantling the coal-fired plant that was retired last year.
The utility has hired a professional demolition contractor to take down the structure that rises over nearby U.S. 441.
If weather permits, the highway will be closed during the demolition that is scheduled between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. the second Saturday in October.
Sheriff’s Offices in Baldwin and Putnam counties will be closing off an “exclusion zone,” to buffer the public from the potential safety hazards from the demolition.
No boats will be allowed in that zone during those five hours and the public will not be allowed on Georgia Power property to watch the implosion.
According to Georgia Power’s announcement, the demolition company will work to minimize the spread of dust and concrete as the stack comes down.
Once the stack is demolished, neighbors on the lake can contact the company if their property needs cleaning. The contact for the cleanup is Regina Linch at 706-484-7206.
Georgia Power built Lake Sinclair for the plant, which opened at the border of Putnam and Baldwin counties in 1965.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
