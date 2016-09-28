Motorcyclist killed in collision with minivan

A 36-year-old Warner Robins man died Tuesday night after a minivan hit his motorcycle.
James Thomas Cole was headed south on North Houston Lake Road shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday when a 2007 Honda Odyssey turned in front of him at Gawin Drive, according to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department.
Thedoshia Shelley of Warner Robins had five children in the minivan headed north on North Houston Lake and was turning left into Gawin Drive when the collision happened.
Cole was taken to Houston Medical Center where he later died.
Shelley and the five children were taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon and are expected to survive their injuries, the release stated.
Anyone with information is urged to call Sgt. Randy Evans of the Warner Robins Police Department Traffic Division 478-302-5378.
Comments