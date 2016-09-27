Criminal past resurfaces, so a top guy in Georgia for Trump now gone

The Georgia state director for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s campaign resigned Tuesday after being confronted by an Atlanta TV station about his criminal history in Bibb County.
Brandon Phillips, 30, had been heading up Trump’s campaign since November 2015.
“Today we accepted the resignation of the Trump-Pence campaign’s Georgia state director Brandon Phillips. Billy Kirkland, our Georgia senior adviser, will continue to lead the campaign’s operations in Georgia,” a senior communications adviser for the Republican presidential nominee said in a statement.
Phillips’ resignation comes after WSB-TV recently learned that Phillips had pleaded guilty to lesser charges including criminal trespassing and battery in connection with an incident in Bibb County that happened on Phillips’ 22nd birthday in January 2008.
According to a May 2008 Superior Court indictment, Phillips slashed a man’s tires, causing about $500 in damages. He also intentionally hurt the man, causing “visible bodily harm ... cuts and bruises to the head and torso,” the indictment said.
Phillips also damaged a woman’s door and computer “by throwing, hitting or smashing the door and laptop,” causing more than $500 in damages, the indictment said.
Records show Phillips was treated as a first offender and sentenced to 36 months probation in September 2008.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
