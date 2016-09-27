Cook Out restaurant coming to Macon, official says

A Southeast fast food chain restaurant known for its burgers, milkshakes and barbecue has purchased property in Macon.
The Macon-Bibb County Commission is expected to approved next week the use of right of way for a future Cook Out restaurant in west Macon. The site of the former JL’s Open Pit Bar-B-Q, 5001 Brookhaven Road, was recently purchased for a Cook Out, according to a resolution.
Founded in 1989 in Greensboro, North Carolina, Cookout has since expanded into Mississippi, Georgia, Virginia, South Carolina, Tennessee and other states. The chain has locations in Warner Robins and Milledgeville.
County Commissioner Al Tillman sponsored the right of way resolution.
“We’ve always loved (Cook Out),” he said during Tuesday’s meeting. “There’s going to be some excitement about it here.”
Austin Gentry, who works in digital marketing for Cook Out, said in an email that he was not authorized to say if the company is opening a restaurant in Macon.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
