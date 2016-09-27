Interstate delays possible with overnight guard rail repair

Motorists should be aware of shifting lane patterns overnight Tuesday on interstates 75 and 475 as crews will be repairing guardrails in Houston and Monroe counties.
The Georgia Department of Transportation advises that contractors will be working in half-mile to mile increments and shifting locations frequently.
Work begins on I-75 north in Houston County at 8 p.m. Tuesday and is expected to last until 2 a.m. Wednesday near exits 127 and 134, which between Ga. 26 and South Perry Parkway.
From 2 a.m. until 5 a.m., workers are expected to be on I-475 north at exit 15, or Forsyth Road in Bolingbroke.
