September 26, 2016 12:59 PM

Burglar alarm helps catch alleged teen bandit

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

A burglar alarm alerted Bibb County sheriff’s deputies to an attempted break-in Sunday night at the Money Miser at 2540 Riverside Drive.

As officers arrived after 8:30 p.m., they caught a 15-year-old trying to run away from the pawn shop, which overlooks Interstate 75, not far from Pierce Avenue.

Another suspect got away, but deputies recovered a book bag and a metal bar believed to have been used for breaking a window.

The teen, whose identity was not released due to his age, was questioned and taken to the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center.

Anyone with information about the second suspect is urged to call 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME or 478-742-2330.

