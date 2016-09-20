Perry hires fire chief

Perry City Council hired a new fire chief Tuesday.
The council voted 5-1 to name Z. Lee Parker the city’s next fire chief.
Mayor Jimmy Faircloth said Parker’s start date will be Oct. 31.
Councilman Riley Hunt cast the dissenting vote.
Parker is currently a battalion chief in Forsyth County and has many years of experience in firefighting, Faircloth said.
“He’s got the experience we are looking for and he’s got the education we are looking,” Faircloth said. “We had several candidates who fell into that category, but he was a little above the rest. It was a tough decision.”
Parker is replacing Joel Gray, who served as chief for 10 years. Gray resigned in May to be near his family in Clearwater, Florida.
