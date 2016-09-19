Elderly neighbor unknowingly funded woman’s home improvements

1:28 Prosecutor describes attack on woman by man who was 'hearing voices' Pause

0:57 Man acquitted of murder pleads guilty to having illegal cell phone in jail

0:36 CGTC students turned off lights and hid in classrooms during lockdown

1:56 Shooting locks down CGTC in Macon

3:15 Alaskan group new to Ocmulgee Indian Celebration

2:47 First Gold Star Memorial marker in Georgia unveiled in Macon

1:49 Blind student named homecoming queen at Putnam County High

1:09 Macon affordable housing pioneer visits Tattnall Place

0:24 Man found dead wasn't seen or heard from for about two weeks

2:43 Woman rehabilitates abused dogs who 'deserve a second chance'