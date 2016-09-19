Former teacher faces child solicitation charges

A former Bonaire Elementary School special education teacher is free on bond after his arrest for alleged online sexual solicitation of a minor.
Jonathan Michael Sumner, 32, of Bonaire, was arrested Sept. 8, said Houston County Sheriff’s Lt. Darin Meadows. Sumner remained in jail until a bond hearing held Thursday. His bond was set at $20,000 and he posted bond later that day, Meadows said.
He is charged with sexual solicitation of a minor under 16, obscene Internet contact with a child and computer pornography child exploitation.
Meadows said all of the charges relate to alleged online sexual solicitation of a child. He declined to say whether the child was a student at the school.
Meadows said the pornography charge is not related to any actual child pornography found, but that charge falls under the code section related to contacting a child online for sexual purposes.
He said the department was contacted about the allegation on Sept. 5, and at that time Sumner was still a special education teacher at Bonaire Elementary School. Sumner resigned the day before his arrest and turned himself in, Meadows said.
Meadows said the Houston County school system was “very cooperative” throughout the investigation.
A phone number for Sumner could not be found and it was not clear if he had an attorney. He did not immediately respond to a message left on his Facebook page.
Wayne Crenshaw: 478-256-9725, @WayneCrenshaw1
Comments