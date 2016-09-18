Fort Valley Army Reserve unit to soar in air show

Attendees at the upcoming Robins Air Force Base air show might see some of their co-workers floating down from the sky.
The Army Reserve 421st Quartermaster Company in Fort Valley is among the list of performers both days of the show, Oct. 1-2.
The unit specializes in air dropping pallets of supplies in remote regions, which was especially useful in Afghanistan, said Master Sgt. Brian Steverson, a member of the unit. However, they won’t be doing that at the air show.
It’s too uncertain which way a pallet might go when it gets pushed out a plane.
“We don’t want one landing on one of our Thunderbirds,” he said, referring to F-16 jets of the Air Force flight demonstration team set to perform.
Instead unit members will parachute out of a C-130 from about 1,300 feet. Although they don’t usually jump when deployed, it’s a requirement of members in the unit that they regularly jump.
Similar units in other branches of the military don’t require that, Steverson said, but the Army does.
“They want to know that you trust the parachute you packed,” Steverson said.
The unit deploys small numbers regularly, and from 2010-11, the company deployed in full to Afghanistan. Steverson said they set records for the number of air drops. Although they drop whatever troops might need, barrels of fuel are the most common item dropped. They ensure the safety of that by using large parachutes for a slow, soft landing and a padded pallet bottom.
The unit has performed in the air show before, but it has been many years since its last appearance, he said. Most of those who will be jumping have never been in the air show.
Steverson was unsure of the schedule but he said they should do one jump each day, and the unit is lobbying to do more to give more members a chance to jump. Ten will jump each time and it will be different members on each jump to give as many people as possible a chance to do it.
