Man fatally shot at party near Middle Georgia State campus

Gunfire scattered hundreds of people from a Cochran party early Friday near the campus of Middle Georgia State University.
One man in his 20s was wounded outside the Community House at 190 South Third Street when Cochran police responded after the 12:10 a.m. shooting.
The man, who is not from Cochran, died en route to Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon, said Scott Whitley, special agent in charge of the Eastman office of the GBI.
“He is not a student, according to campus police, and there’s no indication he ever attended there,” Whitley said.
The university’s Facebook page also added that the victim is not believed to be an employee of the college, either.
His identity will not be released until authorities are sure his family has been notified.
The building next door to the Baptist Student Union Center is owned by the Cochran Women’s Club and is rented out for group functions, he said.
“This is very, very close to the college,” Whitley said early Friday.
The campus, which is a short block away, was locked down for about three hours after an alert went out to all students at about 1 a.m.
The university’s Facebook page initially stated the suspects were two black males and a white male who ran toward Peter Street.
An update an hour later stated the suspect was a black male who ran away between Peter and Lewis streets.
Police officers were stationed at all dormitories.
By 4 a.m., the lock down was lifted: “Suspect is not believed to be in the vicinity of campus. If students or employees see anything suspicious or have any information about the incident, please contact MGA Police: 478-471-2414.”
Cochran police requested GBI assistance and crime scene investigators are gathering evidence at the scene and also are working with the Middle Georgia State University campus police.
The area around the Community House is expected to be roped off for hours as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Eastman office of the GBI at 478-374-6988.
