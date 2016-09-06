Warner Robins names new fire chief

Ross Moulton will be the fourth fire chief in the city’s history.
Mayor Randy Toms appointed Moulton to replace Chief Robert Singletary, who is retiring after 17 years leading the department. The City Council unanimously approved the appointment Tuesday.
Moulton has been with the department for 26 years and currently is the deputy chief. He struggled with his emotions as he spoke to the council following his appointment.
“I have dedicated 26 years to the city,” he said. “I feel strongly about the city and its employees.”
Councilman Mike Davis, a former firefighter who worked with Moulton for many years, made the motion to ratify his appointment.
“I’m just really proud for Ross,” Davis said.
Toms also is a former firefighter who worked with Moulton.
“This is an appointment that I felt very comfortable with,” Toms said. “I’ve known Ross for a long time. I’m very confident in his abilities and his integrity.”
Moulton recently became one of only 22 fire chiefs in the state to be certified by the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs.
Councilman Chuck Shaheen credited Singletary with preparing Moulton for the job.
“A good leader leads, but a great leader trains his replacement,” Shaheen said. “That just shows how great Chief Singletary is.”
Singletary’s last day was symbolically set for Sunday, Sept. 11. He has served in the department for 34 years.
“I just felt the time was right,” Singletary said before the council meeting. “I accomplished pretty much everything that I wanted to accomplish. I think we’ve got great people to carry on in my absence.”
Wayne Crenshaw: 478-256-9725, @WayneCrenshaw1
