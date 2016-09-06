Cherry Blossom Festival President Jake Ferro asked to resign

International Cherry Blossom Festival’s President and CEO Jake Ferro was asked to resign effective Tuesday, festival board of directors chairwoman Stacy Ingram said.
“I really can’t say anything about the personnel issue,” Ingram said by phone Tuesday night. “We have an interim possibility that will be stepping in soon and (we) feel very, very confident in him and the executive board was very happy about that possibility.”
Ferro was named President and CEO of the festival in February 2013 after serving as an interim for a few months, according to Telegraph archives. The festival’s eight-member executive committee voted to ask for Ferro’s resignation, but Ingram wouldn’t further describe the vote.
“We’ve asked him to resign and he has some time to think about that,” Ingram said, adding that she’s unsure of a time frame. “We really want this to be a positive community event.”
Attempts to reach Ferro were unsuccessful Tuesday.
Ingram said the board’s decision was unrelated to recent events that have led to a rift between Ferro and the Macon-Bibb County Commission.
In August, Ferro requested that the commission postpone the $3.6 million in upgrades planned for Central City Park — the site of the celebration — for several weeks leading up to and after the festival. Delaying the project would cost the county about $60,000.
Mayor Robert Reichert told the county commission at an Aug. 23 meeting that there was a perceived threat from Ferro to relocate events due to the construction. The upgrades include four multipurpose fields, new sidewalks and restrooms, the construction of a skate park and more.
Ferro was charged with raising money through sponsors, managing the festival’s staff and making sure things ran smoothly, Ingram said.
The dates for the 2017 Cherry Blossom Festival are March 24 to April 2 and Ingram said the theme is “Find Your Fun!”
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
