Houston 911 getting $6.5 million upgrade

The Houston County 911 Center is getting a $6.5 million upgrade.
The County Commission on Tuesday approved a contract with Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the upgrade. It is paid for with funds from the 2012 special purpose local option sales tax.
The upgrade is being done primarily to replace equipment installed in 2003 that is nearing the age when reliability is an issue.
But it will also include two new capabilities, said Houston County Sheriff’s Capt. Ricky Harlowe, who is commander of the 911 center. One is that callers will be able to send a text message to 911. That can be useful in certain situations, such is when someone is hiding from an intruder.
Another is that the new system will allow dispatchers to link to surveillance camera systems that are monitored online by an alarm company. When an alarm call comes in from a location that has that service, the dispatcher will be able to view those cameras and alert responding officers what is happening at the location.
The installation process will begin soon and is expected to take a year. The 911 operations will move into its training center while the new equipment is installed. Harlowe said the same thing was done in 2003 when the current system was installed. He did not expect it would lead to any disruptions in service, but in case it does, he said the county has an agreement for 911 calls to go through Peach County 911 if there is a issue at the Houston Center.
