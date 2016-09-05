Dead man found in downtown park

The body of a white man was discovered early Labor Day morning in Third Street Park.
Macon-Bibb County firefighters found the lifeless man lying on the ground near the bushes across from the Demsey Apartments at the corner of Cherry Street and Third.
Bibb Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley pronounced him dead shortly after 7:20 a.m. Monday.
Miley said the man was homeless and was last seen by his friend at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday after he had complained of chest pains.
“We think that it may be natural causes but we’re not going to make any assumptions,” Miley said. “A thorough investigation will determine what the cause of death is.”
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office also is investigating the death to rule out foul play.
Authorities are trying to locate his family before releasing the man’s name.
