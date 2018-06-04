How much do Houston County's top employees make?

The top 5 highest paying jobs in Houston County, GA, government Laura Corley
The top 5 highest paying jobs in Houston County, GA, government Laura Corley
The top 5 highest paying jobs in Houston County, GA, government Laura Corley

Databases

Here's how much money Houston County employees made in 2018

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

June 04, 2018 02:43 PM

This searchable database includes 2018 salary information for employees of the Houston County government. It was created using information The Telegraph obtained from the county through an open records request.

Leave the fields blank and click "search" to browse all salaries.

Wages for employees paid by the day or by the hour can be found by typing names in the orange search field. Salaries for employees can be located by typing names in the green search field.

Click here to load this Caspio Cloud Database
Cloud Database by Caspio

Click here to load this Caspio Cloud Database
Cloud Database by Caspio

Note: The salary listed for Houston County District Attorney George Hartwig reflects only a portion of his earnings. The state of Georgia paid him an additional $126,072, according to 2017 records.

To search state salaries, visit www.open.georgia.gov .

  Comments  