Here's how much money Houston County employees made in 2018

This searchable database includes 2018 salary information for employees of the Houston County government. It was created using information The Telegraph obtained from the county through an open records request.
Leave the fields blank and click "search" to browse all salaries.
Wages for employees paid by the day or by the hour can be found by typing names in the orange search field. Salaries for employees can be located by typing names in the green search field.
Note: The salary listed for Houston County District Attorney George Hartwig reflects only a portion of his earnings. The state of Georgia paid him an additional $126,072, according to 2017 records.
To search state salaries, visit www.open.georgia.gov .
Comments