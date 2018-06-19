New restaurant coming to Warner Robins, and Macon could be next

A Georgia-based restaurant company that's growing quickly has picked Warner Robins for a store.
Pita Mediterranean Street Food plans to open at 2801 Watson Blvd., Suite A later this summer, said founder and CEO Nour Rabai. It will be in the same shopping center as American Home Furnishings and across Watson Boulevard from Warner Robins Building Supply.
"Currently we have 16 locations," Rabai said. "This year we should be at 25, and by the end of next year, we'll be at about 40 or 45 locations. ... It takes about three or four months per location to lock everything up."
The Warner Robins store, which is a franchise location, should open by the end of August, "if everything goes well," he said.
The restaurant features chicken, beef, fish, lamb and vegetarian entrees, as well as falafel, hummus, vegetables, pita bread and sauces such as tzatziki, tahini and garlic. The menu includes vegetarian, gluten free, halal meat and 100 percent olive oil.
"Warner Robins is an area that we've had a lot of interest from our franchisee," he said. "He saw the success we've had in Columbus, Ga., which is our highest grossing store in our company.
The restaurant will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner and offer dine-in, take-out and catering.
It will be the company's first store in Middle Georgia.
"We like to be first to market. ... It makes better sense for us to get our food and our concept and introduce it to smaller communities."
Pita Mediterranean just might be coming to Macon in the future, Rabai said.
"We do have the opportunity to open three locations in the Macon/Warner Robins area," he said.
