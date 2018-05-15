Craving an upside-down burger? They're coming soon to Middle Georgia

This burger place not only lets you build your own burger, you can build it upside down.
California-based Burgerim is planning to put a restaurant at 510 Ga 247 S, suite 801-901 in Bonaire. It is in the same shopping center as the new Publix grocery store.
"We just signed a lease," said Daniel Chan, marketing coordinator for Burgerim. The eatery should open "hopefully this fall."
The burger chain allows customers to build their own burgers with a choice of three kinds of buns, six sauces, 11 patties and nine "unconventional toppings," according to the website. Patties not only include chicken and beef -- dry-aged, Merguez (Spicy Beef), Spanish beef, Wagyu beef (a Japanese beef) -- but also turkey, lamb, salmon and veggie. Special toppings include avocado, fried egg, grilled onions and sauteed mushrooms. Standard toppings like lettuce, tomato and onions go on the bottom of the bun instead of the top.
The restaurant also provides delivery.
Chan didn't know how many employees the chain would employ or when they would begin hiring.
According to the website, there's a 50 percent discount for on-duty police officers, firefighters and paramedics.
The first Burgerim opened in Tel Aviv. The name means "multiple burgers" in Hebrew. Franchise stores followed in 2011. By 2013, it had more than 80 franchise locations and by 2016 it had more than 160 stores. The company's website lists several stores "opening soon" across the country, including stores in Alpharetta, Athens, Atlanta and Stockbridge in Georgia.
