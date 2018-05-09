Macon and Warner Robins could be a lot more decadent when these shops open

The owner of Decadent, A Coffee and Dessert Bar is expecting to open the fast casual dessert shops in two Middle Georgia cities at about the same time.
Plans are to open Decadent in a new strip shopping center under construction at 1057 Ga. 96, Suite 200 in Warner Robins, said franchise owner Patrick Polowichak. The 1,600-square-foot shop is at the intersection with Lake Joy Road.
He plans also to open a 1,900-square-foot Decadent in the 500 block of Poplar Street in Macon, as reported by The Telegraph in March.
Both restaurants, which will be owner operated, are expected to open in mid-June.
"We are the first franchise locations to open overall, anywhere," Polowichak said.
Decadent is a sister company to Smallcakes, A Cupcakery and Creamery, and both are part of The Sweet Brands International Family based in Overland Park, Kansas. Decadent is described on its website as being "on the cutting edge of the high-end dessert trend." There are about 140 Smallcakes shops.
The Middle Georgia shops will be open seven days a week and are expected to employ about 10 people at each location. Anyone interested in applying for the Macon jobs should send their resume to decadentdessertbarmacon@gmail.com, and if interested in the Warner Robins' location, send resume to decadentdessertbarwarnerrobins@gmail.com.
Polowichak is set to retire from the U.S. Air Force next week.
"When we knew we were retiring from the Air Force, we knew we wanted to come back to the Warner Robins area to raise our family," he said. "And seeing opportunities in Macon was really exciting, to see where they're moving, and (we) wanted to be part of that downtown movement."
Posts to his Decadent Facebook page for a couple of months have featured some of the menu items, such as croissant breakfast sandwiches, wedding cake cupcakes, gelato, raspberry lemonade, iced almond mocha and warm brownies topped with homemade vanilla bean gelato. It will even have treats for pups.
"We are excited to be back in Middle Georgia," Polowichak said.
