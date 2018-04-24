Want to eat out, but don't want to go out? New restaurant delivery service could help

Folks who live in Perry, Bonaire, Kathleen and, soon, in Warner Robins, will be able to have restaurant meals delivered to them at home.
Based in Perry, OrangeCrate Central Georgia began offering local restaurant deliveries to customers last week with service beginning Saturday in Warner Robins, according to a news release. Customers can order online at www.myorangecrate.com and expect delivery within 20-45 minutes. Delivery fees begins at $3.99 per order.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 27 restaurants were signed up including Georgia Bob's, My Thai and Sushi, My Grandma's Empanadas, The Taco Shed and Waffle House. More restaurants are expected to be added.
"Many locals know me from my days cooking at The Coffee Cup and the New Perry Hotel," Trichelle Hutten, co-owner and operator, said in the release. "I am passionate about food and passionate about customer service. I want to see our customers happy and our restaurants busy!”
OrangeCrate was founded in 2015, and offers its services throughout Georgia, Tennessee, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and North Carolina, according to its website. "We are not a franchise," it said. "Every location is locally owned and operated by someone in that community."
This is the second internet-based restaurant delivery business to announce its services in Middle Georgia this month. Louisiana-based Waitr launched in Macon the week of April 9. The Waitr app lets you order from a number of Macon restaurants, and it has a flat $5 fee for each order.
