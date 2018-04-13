New Wild Wings coming to Middle Georgia will look a little different

A new Wild Wing Cafe is coming to Warner Robins, but it won't look quite the same as the Macon store.
The new restaurant will be at 712 Lake Joy Road, not far from Ga. 96, said franchise co-owner Rick Howard, who opened the Macon location about 10 years ago.
"The new store will be a new generation store," Howard said. "It will look a little different. ... We are going to have a huge patio (and) probably two-thirds of it will be covered. We are going to have an outdoor bar that we will be able to close as well for weather. One whole side of the building will be on (a 1-acre) pond."
Construction of building is expected to begin within the next two weeks, and he is "shooting for it to open in September. The earlier the better. We had hoped to beat the first football game, but we've had a number of delays," he said.
The new restaurant is expected to employ about 75 workers, and once the new website is up in a few months, anyone interested in a job can do it through an online application process.
Howard chose the new location pretty much the same way he picked the Macon location at The Shoppes at River Crossing, he said.
"There was very little on the north side," he said. But he chose the site once he learned River Crossing was coming there.
"It has grown and our business has grown with it over the 10 years," he said. "Every year has been better than the previous year."
When he began to look for a site in Warner Robins, several people told him to look in the Ga. 96 area, and "I just felt like we could grow with it."
But he doesn't expect to built any more Wild Wing restaurants in Middle Georgia.
The stores are large, mostly 6,500-8,500 square feet, with full stages and sound system lighting. It would have full bands on weekends.
