Industrial Authority demands $2 million from contractors, saying work not done, completed

The Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority is demanding repayment of about $2 million it paid two contractors for work it alleges the companies did not do or complete.
The businesses have been asked to repay the money by Friday.
The authority sent a demand letter on April 2 to Tyrone K. Lewis at Armstead Management LLC in Atlanta and to Roosevelt Whitehead Sr., doing business as W.M. Construction in Macon, which said that numerous invoices in 2015 through 2017 for "certain construction and demolition work purportedly completed at various property owned by the Authority" totaling more than $1.1 million were paid in full by the authority, but that the company never performed or completed the work.
The authority also sent a similar demand letter on April 2 to Dante Prater at New Age Concept and Consulting LLC in Macon and Roosevelt Whitehead Sr., doing business as W.M. Construction in Macon, alleging that the authority paid the company about $772,000 for other construction and renovation work that also was not performed or completed.
Back in December, the authority sent a letter to W. M. Construction and Armstead Management LLC demanding reimbursement to the authority of about $77,000 for an invoice that was "erroneously" paid twice by the authority in 2016. However, this money was reimbursed, said Kevin Brown, the authority's attorney.
The repayment demand letters came to light Thursday after attorney Lester Miller sent out a statement with copies of the letters he had obtained through an open records request.
For more on this story, come back to macon.com or read Friday's Telegraph.
Comments