Cherry Street sidewalks will be a mess for a while, but improvements are on the way

An effort to improve the "streetscape" of the commercial life downtown is underway now that the Cherry Blossom Festival is over.
The construction project, which includes tearing up sidewalks, has begun in the 500 block of Cherry Street, and it is expected to continue "for the next few months," according to a news release from the Macon-Bibb County Urban Development Authority.
"This is a continuation of the work done on the vision block of Second Street," the release said.
Macon-based Stafford Builders & Consultants was hired by the authority to replace the sidewalks to improve disability access, improve tree planters, add ground cover and add irrigation for future seasonal planting.
The first phase will complete sidewalk renovation for the entire block of Cherry between Second and Third streets. Funding for the initial phase is from a 2013 county bond for streetscape improvements.
The progress of the project is contingent on additional funding but the goal is to continue the work to the intersection at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Construction will take place one-quarter block at a time to minimize impact on businesses and streetlife downtown, the release said.
All businesses are expected to remain open during construction.
"The new sidewalks in downtown's most traveled block will now be much safer for pedestrians while also providing a handsome improvement to a patchwork of materials dating back for decades," authority board member Shannon Fickling said in the release. "The design maintains the shade of the mature trees creating a streetscape that will be a delight to walk along or to enjoy from one of the many sidewalk cafes that will be returning to new and improved spaces along the street."
For more information, go to www.maconactionplan.com.
