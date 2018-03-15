Harveys grocery stores in Macon, Fort Valley and Dublin, are on the list of 94 underperforming stores its parent company, Southeastern Grocers, plans to close.
Harveys grocery stores in Macon, Fort Valley and Dublin, are on the list of 94 underperforming stores its parent company, Southeastern Grocers, plans to close. Special to The Telegraph
Harveys grocery stores in Macon, Fort Valley and Dublin, are on the list of 94 underperforming stores its parent company, Southeastern Grocers, plans to close. Special to The Telegraph

Business

Some Harveys grocery stores are closing in Middle Georgia. Is your store on the list?

By Linda S. Morris

lmorris@macon.com

March 15, 2018 08:39 PM

Three Harveys grocery stores in Middle Georgia are on the list of 94 underperforming stores its parent company expects to close.

Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern Grocers announced late Thursday it voluntarily agreed to a court-supervised restructuring agreement to save $500 million, it will file bankruptcy and close the stores. The company plans to close 19 stores in Georgia, including Harveys, Bi-Lo and Winn-Dixie stores.

The midstate Harveys to close are at 1605 Shurling Drive in Macon, 202 Vineville St. in Fort Valley and 1945 Veterans Blvd. in Dublin, according to the store closing list. The stores in Gray, Hawkinsville, Eastman are not on the list.

For a complete list of stores, go to www.segrocers.com/restructuring and click on the "affected stores" link.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"It is our goal to work through our financial restructuring as quickly and efficiently as possible, and we will emerge from this process likely within the next 90 days," a news release said. "We will continue to thrive with 582 successful stores in operation and will continue to deliver a store experience our associates, customers and communities can count on."

In addition to the stores in Georgia, the company is closing stores in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.

"This course of action enables us to continue writing the story for our company and our iconic, heritage banners in the Southeast,” President/CEO Anthony Hucker said in the release.

Harveys was founded in 1924 by Iris and J.M. Harvey, and it is the oldest of the stores owned by Southeastern Grocers.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

100,000 square-foot indoor water park will have slides, rides and pools

View More Video