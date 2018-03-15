Some Harveys grocery stores are closing in Middle Georgia. Is your store on the list?

Three Harveys grocery stores in Middle Georgia are on the list of 94 underperforming stores its parent company expects to close.
Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern Grocers announced late Thursday it voluntarily agreed to a court-supervised restructuring agreement to save $500 million, it will file bankruptcy and close the stores. The company plans to close 19 stores in Georgia, including Harveys, Bi-Lo and Winn-Dixie stores.
The midstate Harveys to close are at 1605 Shurling Drive in Macon, 202 Vineville St. in Fort Valley and 1945 Veterans Blvd. in Dublin, according to the store closing list. The stores in Gray, Hawkinsville, Eastman are not on the list.
For a complete list of stores, go to www.segrocers.com/restructuring and click on the "affected stores" link.
"It is our goal to work through our financial restructuring as quickly and efficiently as possible, and we will emerge from this process likely within the next 90 days," a news release said. "We will continue to thrive with 582 successful stores in operation and will continue to deliver a store experience our associates, customers and communities can count on."
In addition to the stores in Georgia, the company is closing stores in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.
"This course of action enables us to continue writing the story for our company and our iconic, heritage banners in the Southeast,” President/CEO Anthony Hucker said in the release.
Harveys was founded in 1924 by Iris and J.M. Harvey, and it is the oldest of the stores owned by Southeastern Grocers.
