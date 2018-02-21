Largest solar power plant in Southeast to be built in Middle Georgia

The largest standalone solar facility in the Southeast is planned on 2,000 acres in Twiggs County near Warner Robins.
Tempe, Arizona-based First Solar Inc. announced Wednesday it would develop and construct a 200-megawatt solar power plant on land near Warner Robins, according to a news release.
The project is expected to create 300-400 jobs during construction and to generate ongoing tax revenues. The project is already in the development phase under a power purchase agreement with Georgia Power for the electricity and renewable attributes generated by the facility. Construction is expected to begin in November and to be completed in late 2019.
The power plant is expected to generate more than 450 gigawatt hours of electricity annually.
Never miss a local story.
“Georgia Power’s significant commitment to renewable energy, paired with Twiggs County’s strong leadership and supportive business environment, combine to serve as a great example of how solar can be seamlessly included in the region’s energy mix," Kathryn Arbeit, vice president of project development, said in the release.
It will be the largest infrastructure project in Twiggs County.
“We look forward to collaborating with our new partners on the biggest solar project in the state that will bring much needed jobs and economic benefits to the Geographic Center of Georgia,” Ken Fowler, chairman of the Twiggs County Commission, said in the release.
For more on this story, come back to macon.com or read Thursday's Telegraph.
Comments