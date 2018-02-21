More Videos

Chichester’s on Vineville to close 0:33

Chichester’s on Vineville to close

Pause
Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:17

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

Macon packaging company to make large investment 1:31

Macon packaging company to make large investment

Revenue bonds totaling $565 M approved 4:38

Revenue bonds totaling $565 M approved

Residents object to judge's order allowing ethanol station 0:47

Residents object to judge's order allowing ethanol station

Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon 2:56

Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon

Different types of fuel come through same pipeline 1:54

Different types of fuel come through same pipeline

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

Distribution center, possibly for Amazon.com, is approved in Macon 3:05

Distribution center, possibly for Amazon.com, is approved in Macon

Large distribution center possibly for Amazon 0:26

Large distribution center possibly for Amazon

Four separate solar farms cover about 2,000 acres in Taylor County. The largest, on about 900 acres, will provide 146 megawatts of electricity to be distributed to five electric membership corporations. Video by Kenneth Gray. Special to The Telegraph
Four separate solar farms cover about 2,000 acres in Taylor County. The largest, on about 900 acres, will provide 146 megawatts of electricity to be distributed to five electric membership corporations. Video by Kenneth Gray. Special to The Telegraph

Business

Largest solar power plant in Southeast to be built in Middle Georgia

By Linda S. Morris

lmorris@macon.com

February 21, 2018 10:20 AM

The largest standalone solar facility in the Southeast is planned on 2,000 acres in Twiggs County near Warner Robins.

Tempe, Arizona-based First Solar Inc. announced Wednesday it would develop and construct a 200-megawatt solar power plant on land near Warner Robins, according to a news release.

The project is expected to create 300-400 jobs during construction and to generate ongoing tax revenues. The project is already in the development phase under a power purchase agreement with Georgia Power for the electricity and renewable attributes generated by the facility. Construction is expected to begin in November and to be completed in late 2019.

The power plant is expected to generate more than 450 gigawatt hours of electricity annually.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Georgia Power’s significant commitment to renewable energy, paired with Twiggs County’s strong leadership and supportive business environment, combine to serve as a great example of how solar can be seamlessly included in the region’s energy mix," Kathryn Arbeit, vice president of project development, said in the release.

It will be the largest infrastructure project in Twiggs County.

“We look forward to collaborating with our new partners on the biggest solar project in the state that will bring much needed jobs and economic benefits to the Geographic Center of Georgia,” Ken Fowler, chairman of the Twiggs County Commission, said in the release.

More Videos

Chichester’s on Vineville to close 0:33

Chichester’s on Vineville to close

Pause
Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:17

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

Macon packaging company to make large investment 1:31

Macon packaging company to make large investment

Revenue bonds totaling $565 M approved 4:38

Revenue bonds totaling $565 M approved

Residents object to judge's order allowing ethanol station 0:47

Residents object to judge's order allowing ethanol station

Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon 2:56

Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon

Different types of fuel come through same pipeline 1:54

Different types of fuel come through same pipeline

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

Distribution center, possibly for Amazon.com, is approved in Macon 3:05

Distribution center, possibly for Amazon.com, is approved in Macon

Large distribution center possibly for Amazon 0:26

Large distribution center possibly for Amazon

Retired engineer Bruce Duckett shares his experience with the simplicity of having solar panels installed and generating about one-third of his power needs, cutting his electrical bill by that much. He financed them with no money down, federal tax credits and a manufacturer's rebate. Karen NelsonThe Sun Herald

For more on this story, come back to macon.com or read Thursday's Telegraph.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Chichester’s on Vineville to close 0:33

Chichester’s on Vineville to close

Pause
Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:17

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

Macon packaging company to make large investment 1:31

Macon packaging company to make large investment

Revenue bonds totaling $565 M approved 4:38

Revenue bonds totaling $565 M approved

Residents object to judge's order allowing ethanol station 0:47

Residents object to judge's order allowing ethanol station

Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon 2:56

Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon

Different types of fuel come through same pipeline 1:54

Different types of fuel come through same pipeline

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

Distribution center, possibly for Amazon.com, is approved in Macon 3:05

Distribution center, possibly for Amazon.com, is approved in Macon

Large distribution center possibly for Amazon 0:26

Large distribution center possibly for Amazon

Chichester’s on Vineville to close

View More Video