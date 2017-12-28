The new Bojangles restaurant is being built at 820 Ga. 98 in Warner Robins. It will be the chain's second store in the city.
The new Bojangles restaurant is being built at 820 Ga. 98 in Warner Robins. It will be the chain's second store in the city. Submitted to The Telegraph
The new Bojangles restaurant is being built at 820 Ga. 98 in Warner Robins. It will be the chain's second store in the city. Submitted to The Telegraph

Business

Bojangles to open second Warner Robins store

By Linda S. Morris

lmorris@macon.com

December 28, 2017 05:49 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Bojangles, known for its fried chicken and made-from-scratch biscuits, is opening a second store in Warner Robins.

The restaurant, at 820 Ga. 96, is expected to open in late January. This would be the fifth Bojangles in Middle Georgia. The existing store in Warner Robins is at 495 Booth Road. The company has two stores in Macon and one in Milledgeville.

The new store is expected to employ about 75 full- and part-time workers. The franchisee is now hiring for management and hourly positions. Anyone interested should apply at http://pleaseapplyonline.com/churchrestaurant.

Bojangles' franchisee Church Restaurant Concepts LLC will own and operate the restaurant, according to an email from a company media representative. The family-owned group also has stores in Fairburn and Newnan.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company had 749 restaurants as of Sept. 24 primarily located in the Southeast, and 316 of those were company-operated and 433 were franchised restaurants, according the company's website.

Writer Linda S. Morris, 744-4223, @MidGaBiz

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

    An amendment approved Monday by the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission would prohibit people from parking cars on the grass in their front yards.

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:17

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon
Macon packaging company to make large investment 1:31

Macon packaging company to make large investment
Revenue bonds totaling $565 M approved 4:38

Revenue bonds totaling $565 M approved

View More Video