Bojangles to open second Warner Robins store

Bojangles, known for its fried chicken and made-from-scratch biscuits, is opening a second store in Warner Robins.
The restaurant, at 820 Ga. 96, is expected to open in late January. This would be the fifth Bojangles in Middle Georgia. The existing store in Warner Robins is at 495 Booth Road. The company has two stores in Macon and one in Milledgeville.
The new store is expected to employ about 75 full- and part-time workers. The franchisee is now hiring for management and hourly positions. Anyone interested should apply at http://pleaseapplyonline.com/churchrestaurant.
Bojangles' franchisee Church Restaurant Concepts LLC will own and operate the restaurant, according to an email from a company media representative. The family-owned group also has stores in Fairburn and Newnan.
Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company had 749 restaurants as of Sept. 24 primarily located in the Southeast, and 316 of those were company-operated and 433 were franchised restaurants, according the company's website.
Writer Linda S. Morris, 744-4223, @MidGaBiz
