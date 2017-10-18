City of Perry is recognized for its community planning efforts

City of Perry designated a PlanFirst Community
The City of Perry has been designated a PlanFirst Community by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
As a way of recognizing and rewarding communities for excellence in community planning and carrying out said plans, the PlanFirst designation is an acknowledgment by the State of Georgia that Perry has developed, adopted and implemented exemplary community plans that incorporate the desires and needs of the community with a focus on the future.
Some examples of projects completed through the city’s planning efforts:
▪ The construction and operation of the Davis Farm Fire Station
▪ City-wide replacement of street lights with LED lights
▪ Extension of the City of Perry trail system
▪ Implementation of curbside recycling
▪ Completion of a city-wide housing assessment
▪ Planning and development of new city parks, including Heritage Park, Crossroads Park and Legacy Park.
Participation in the PlanFirst Program lasts for three years and the community will be able to take advantage of numerous benefits and incentives such as the ability to apply for Community Development Block Grant funding every year, preferential consideration pertaining to DCA programs, focused assistance from DCA in implementing community programs and cost savings on community infrastructure projects.
Andy Nations recognized for lifetime achievement
Andy Nations, CEO of Macon-based B&D Industrial, was the 27th recipient of the Warren Pike Award for lifetime achievement in the power transmission/motion control industry given by the Power Transmission Distributors Association.
The award was established in 1984 to honor individuals who have demonstrated outstanding, continuous, long-term support of the association and the power transmission/motion control industry, and is only presented when an individual’s achievements merit this prestigious recognition.
Nations was a member of the association’s board of directors 1997-2007, serving in officer positions including a term as president in 2006.
Cox names new market vice president
Yvonne “Bonnie” Lopez-Crowe has been named market vice president for Middle Georgia for Cox Communications, a broadband communications and entertainment company. In this role, Lopez-Crowe will oversee local operations and serve as a strategic business partner with all lines of business.
She has more than 25 years of telecommunications experience, most recently with Charter Communications. Within the industry, she has served as director of field operations, operations manager and general manager. Lopez-Crowe is a graduate of Broward Community College and was formerly involved with Women in Cable Telecommunications and the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers.
Attorneys named in national publication
Patrick Meyer Jr. and Steven Stewart, partners for the Macon and Atlanta law firm of Hall, Bloch, Garland & Meyer LLP, have been named to the 2017 edition of Best Lawyers in America publication.
Meyer was recognized in the areas of corporate law, tax law and estates and trusts for the 17th consecutive year and Stewart was recognized for personal injury and commercial litigation defense for the 10th consecutive year.
Inclusion in Best Lawyers is based on an exhaustive and rigorous peer-review survey comprising more than 7.4 million confidential evaluations by top attorneys.
Four Seasons names new managers
Donnie Manger, Bryan Stone and Dan Morton have joined Four Seasons of Georgia, a Macon landscaping and lawn maintenance firm.
Donnie Manger, operations manager, landscape and maintenance services will be working with a team of landscape designers for commercial and residential clients. He has worked in the landscaping and lawn maintenance industry for more than five years.
Bryan Stone, project manager, landscape and construction, joins Four Seasons after five years experience in management from a variety of industries including lawn maintenance and retail.
Dan Morton, controller, a native of Macon, recently relocated back to Middle Georgia and brings more than 25 years of experience providing fiscal, strategic, finance, operational and human resources leadership from several industries.
Perry chamber recognizes two diplomats
Dusti Armstrong was named as the Diplomat of the Quarter and Ken Mullis as the Rookie Diplomat of the Quarter by the Perry Area Chamber of Commerce for the third quarter.
Armstrong is an account executive with Cumulus Media Macon and Mullis is the director of business sales for ComSouth.
The Diplomat of the Quarter Award is presented to the member who has stood out in diplomatic service to the chamber and the business community. The Rookie Diplomat of the Quarter Award is presented to the newest member who is judged to have contributed the most to diplomat services.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
