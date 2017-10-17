New fast-food restaurant coming to north Macon

North Macon residents will have a new fast-food dining option by the end of the year.
A new Burger King location is expected to open at 5441 Bowman Road in late December, said Bruce Walker, president and COO of Columbus-based Schuester Enterprises Inc., the family-owned company that owns the Burger King franchise.
Approved by the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission in late June, the fast-food chain broke ground just over a month ago. The 5,800-square-foot restaurant will seat 154 people and be complete with a large playground.
“We are known for building large playgrounds and seating and we will have a separate dining area with the playground…so that people can play and eat in the same area without disturbing other customers,” Walker said.
The restaurant will be open 6 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m.-12 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday.
“Bowman Road and Bass Road is a growing area of Macon with vast development,” Walker said. “We believed it would be the best place to build our newest location.”
The restaurant will be hiring 70-80 employees, he said. Openings will be available in all areas and management positions will be filled as they become available. Crew member positions will pay $8 an hour.
Job interviews will be hosted at other Burger King restaurants in Macon in late November and at the new location two weeks prior to the opening in late December. Interested applicants should apply online at www.bkworker.com.
“We are excited to be opening a new Burger King in Macon,” Walker said.
Schuester Enterprises will be celebrating 50 years of operation this January and has 66 restaurant locations across Middle-Georgia and Alabama.
