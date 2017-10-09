Plans for distribution center — perhaps for Amazon — approved by Macon zoning board

Plans for a proposed distribution center in south Bibb County received unanimous approval Monday by the zoning board.
Two south Bibb residents expressed concerns about the increase in traffic the center would bring, but a traffic study is expected to be approved shortly.
The Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission approved an application for a conditional-use permit to allow a distributing warehouse taller than 35 feet at 4995 Skipper Road. The property is zoned for warehouse and light industrial, and it is currently a hay field. The applicant was the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority, which owns the land.
The company planning to go in is called “Project Unicorn” on the application. Company names often remain a secret until the deal is finalized and the company is ready to make an announcement.
However, as reported in The Telegraph in September, the 1 million-square-foot building is similar in several ways to fulfillment centers Amazon.com is building around the country to fill its online orders quickly.
The Seattle-based e-commerce company has been building a number of fulfillment centers across the country. The size, height, layout, color scheme and planned use of the Macon facility are the same or similar to many of those fulfillment centers.
The proposed distribution center would be built on 97 acres adjacent to Interstate 75, Sardis Church Road and Skipper Road, according to the application.
