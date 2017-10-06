Macon hospital provided $80 million in uncompensated care last year

Navicent Health releases report to community
Navicent Health released its 2016 Report to Our Community, revealing that it delivered $80 million in uncompensated and charity care in 2016, $10 million more than in previous years.
The report underscored the charitable work Navicent Health continued in 2016, such as the launch of MedLaw – an interdisciplinary team in partnership with the Mercer University School of Law and Georgia Legal Services to provide free civil legal services to qualified Navicent Health patients. Navicent Health also introduced OrCAREstra, a new service to assist patients and their loved ones in coordinating needed care.
Additionally, Navicent Health announced a partnership with First Choice Primary Care, Bibb County’s federally qualified health center, to open two new health clinics to serve uninsured and underinsured neighborhoods on south Houston Avenue and Napier Avenue in Macon.
Geico names assistant vice president of underwriting for Southeast
Lauren Roan-Parks has been named an assistant vice president at Geico’s regional office in Macon. She will oversee the company’s underwriting operations throughout the Southeast. She has managed underwriting in the region since July.
Roan-Parks previously served as Southeast director of sales and service. She began her Geico career in 2007 in claims at the Fredericksburg, Virginia, regional office. She has a degree in business administration and English from the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg.
Midstate man elected to Center for Rural Health Board
Darren Pearce, chief administrative officer of the Medical Center of Peach County, Navicent Health, in Byron has been elected to the Georgia Hospital Association’s Center for Rural Health Board of Trustees. He will serve as an at-large trustee.
Pearce is a veteran of the Navy and has served as the CAO of the hospital since 2015, and as interim CAO for Monroe County Hospital in Forsyth since 2016. Also, he has served as vice president of ambulatory services for Navicent Health and executive director of Rehabilitation Hospital, Navicent Health, in Macon. He is the former president of the Georgia Organization of Nurse Leaders (Central Georgia Region).
Perry is calling out to people who make things
The city of Perry’s Economic Development Department and Downtown Development Authority are doing a survey to determine whether there is interest in establishing a “maker space” in downtown Perry.
A maker space is a collaborative workspace that provides entrepreneurs with access to equipment, resources and support to develop services and/or to design and manufacture their products, as well as office space and meeting rooms. Anyone interested should complete a survey on the homepage of the city’s website, www.perry-ga.gov, under the Perry Maker Space Survey tab.
For more information, contact Catherine Edgemon at 478-988-2758 or catherine.edgemon@perry-ga.gov.
High-speed internet now in parts of Monroe County
AT&T high-speed internet is now available for rural and underserved locations in parts of Monroe County.
Some residents in parts of Monroe County are included in the initial rural locations in Georgia to which AT&T is extending fixed wireless internet as part of its FCC Connect America Fund commitment.
AT&T plans to reach more than 67,000 locations with the technology across Georgia by 2020, and this initial offering will help AT&T complete a significant portion of that number by the end of this year.
