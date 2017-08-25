A new radio station is coming to Middle Georgia next month.
When listeners tune in to 102.1 FM in Macon the morning of Sept. 1, they will hear all new programming led by The Morning Cruise, the morning show of The JOY FM, according to a news release.
On that date, WWWD-FM, 102.1 will become The JOY FM.
Hosts Dave, Bill and Carmen will welcome listeners from across Macon and Warner Robins to a new, stronger signal.
For more than three decades, Middle Georgia listeners have been served by WVFJ‐FM, 93.3 from Atlanta’s Southern Crescent area. As in Atlanta, The JOY FM in Macon’s lineup includes two network personalities: The Morning Cruise, 6-10 a.m. and Jayar, 3- p.m. Then mid-days, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. will feature Jerry Williams and evenings, 7 p.m.-midnight, will be hosted by Paige Long.
“We are excited by this expansion into the Macon and Warner Robins area,” network president Jim Campbell said in the release. “This expansion opens the door to better serve longtime listeners in the area and will enable The JOY FM to reach many new listeners.”
The JOY FM is a network of non-commercial, listener-supported contemporary Christian music stations serving metro Atlanta, West Georgia, Eastern Alabama, and Southwest, central and North Florida since 1986. It is owned by Radio Training Network, and is recognized by the IRS as a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit organization.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
