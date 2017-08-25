This Middle Georgia Kohl’s store will be smaller by the holiday shopping season

By the time many people begin their holiday shopping, the Kohl’s store in Warner Robins will be smaller than it is now.
Kohl’s is shrinking some stores and what it calls “rightsizing” as the retailer makes “efforts to enhance store profitability and improve customer experience,” according to a news release from the company.
“By the end of 2017, nearly half of Kohl’s stores will be operationally smaller,” it said.
The company plans to “rightsize the physical square footage of Kohl’s Warner Robins” from 89,000 square feet to 62,000 square feet.
The renovation work will begin in September and be completed before the holiday shopping season, said Sydney Hofer, with the company’s communications office.
“Inventory levels will be adjusted in select areas, but there will be a similar assortment to what the store currently offers,” Hofer said in an email. “The store will remain open to customers during construction. There will be no job reductions.”
In addition, Kohl’s plan to enhance its e-commerce fulfillment network. During the third quarter, the company plans to open four small format stores and its fifth e-commerce fulfillment center.
“We have set a goal to be the best-in-class omnichannel retailer and opening our fifth e-commerce distribution center will support the delivery of online orders faster and more efficiently to customers nationwide,” Kevin Mansell, Kohl’s chairman, CEO/president, said in the release. An omnichannel retailer is one that offers different methods for shoppers, such as online, in store and by phone.
Small format stores are expected to offer kiosks where customers can order items and have them shipped to their home or for in-store pickup free of charge, the release said.
The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company has more than 1,100 stores in 49 states.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
