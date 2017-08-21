Chris Nowitzki / EyeEm Getty Images/EyeEm
Canada-based company to build $105 million greenhouse in Middle Georgia; create 200+ jobs

By Linda S. Morris

lmorris@macon.com

August 21, 2017 12:08 PM

A Canada-based company plans to invest $105 million in building a 75-acre greenhouse in Peach County and grow tomatoes and cucumbers year-round.

Pure Flavor plans break ground in September on the huge high-tech greenhouse complex that will include a distribution center on a 130-acre site 3 miles from Interstate 75, according to a statement on the company’s website. The project would be built in three phases of 25 acres each, and it is expected to create more than 200 jobs over five years.

The distribution area for produce grown at the greenhouses includes: Georgia, Florida, North and South Carolina, Alabama, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Virginia, Kentucky, Missouri and Texas.

“It will be largest facility of its kind in the southeastern USA,” the statement said.

