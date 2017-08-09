Irving Consumer Products plans big development in Macon-Bibb County, officials announce Wednesday

Irving Consumer Products will be locating in Macon-Bibb County, planning a huge investment, officials announced Wednesday morning.
The announcement came at the Terminal Station before a crowd of local, state and national officials, including Gov. Nathan Deal; Pat Wilson, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development; and Wilbur Ross, the U.S. secretary of commerce.
The company, which makes paper products, is expected to make a $400 million investment and employ more than 200 people in Phase I of its manufacturing facility, Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert said in June.
In Macon, the company will produce soft bath tissue and paper towels. The state-of-the-art, 700,000-square-foot facility should be completed in 2019.
Engineering and planning for the new facility are underway. Construction is set to begin this summer. More than 540 people will be working on site at the height of construction, according to a statement from the governor’s office.
“The more we learned about the Irving family companies, the more we knew they would make great corporate partners here in Macon-Bibb County,” Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert said. “They will be a great addition to our entire region, especially with their policy of putting families first and history of giving back to the communities where they’re located."
The company is based in New Brunswick, Canada. Among its products are Scotties, Royale and Majesta paper products, which include facial and bathroom tissue, paper towels and napkins. (For a closer look, go to: https://www.irvingconsumerproducts.com/brands.html)
“We’re pleased to be expanding our business in the United States,” Robert K. Irving, president of Irving Consumer Products, said. “We’re excited by the opportunity in Macon and in Georgia. We’re looking forward to building a strong relationship with the wonderful people of this community. Selecting Macon for our new facility provides us with an opportunity to establish a footprint in a region that has proven itself as being a strong supporter of business. It will allow us to reach key markets, and will help to continue to drive our growth.
“This expansion is possible because of the commitment of our employees, customers and suppliers. It is their support that has allowed us to grow and expand.”
J.D. Irving Ltd. was founded in 1882. It has operations in Canada and the United States and employs about about 15,000 people.
During the secret recruitment and negotiations, Irving Consumer Products was known as Project Bengal.
“We welcome Irving Consumer Products to Georgia and appreciate the company’s significant investment here,” Deal said. ... “The jobs created at this facility will provide meaningful opportunities in the Macon community and allow the company to utilize our robust logistics infrastructure to reach its customer base more efficiently. Ultimately, Georgia’s ongoing success is the result of partnerships like these, and Irving Consumer Products is a welcome addition to our winning team.”
