Family-owned south Georgia grocer to open in Perry

A well-known south Georgia-based grocery store is planning to open in Perry.
Cordele-based Stripling’s General Store plans to build a 12,000-square-foot store at 301 Agricultural Village Blvd., which is in The Agricultural Village development across Interstate 75 from the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter, according to a release. It would be the company’s fourth retail store.
The business may be best known by its motto, “You never sausage a place.”
Construction is expected to begin in two to four weeks, with an opening date set for January 2018, according to information provided by Megan Brown with Green Olive Media.
Stripling’s, which is known for its sausage, also offers pork and beef jerky, jams, jellies, salad dressings, sauces and seasonings.
The company plans to hire about 30 workers for the Perry store and would begin conducting interviews in November. Construction and hiring announcements would be posted to Stripling’s Facebook page. Anyone interested in applying for a job should email info@striplings.com.
The company employs 70 people and produces 300,000 pounds of sausage and 35,000 pounds of jerky annually.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
