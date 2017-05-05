Sheridan Construction receives first place awards in two categories

Sheridan Construction receives awards
Macon-based Sheridan Construction received Build Georgia awards from Associated General Contractors of Georgia. It received a first place award in the design/bid/build category for construction of the Five Star Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram dealership and first place in the design/build category for the Georgia Southern University central warehouse project.
The Build Georgia award is based on exceptional project safety performance, overcoming the challenges of a difficult project, innovation in construction techniques and materials, excellence in project management and scheduling, and dedication to client service and customer care.
Wiley named CEO for State Bank
J. Thomas Wiley Jr. has recently been named CEO for State Bank Financial Corp., the holding company for State Bank and Trust Co., and will formally oversee implementation of the company’s strategic plan and have direct reports of all other senior management at the holding company and the bank. Joe Evans will remain chairman.
Wiley has served as chief executive officer of the bank since January 2015, as president of the company since January 2013 and as a director of the company and the bank since 2010. He was among the investors who participated in the equity raise that led to the bank’s recapitalization in 2009.
Bryant Spencer joins Renaissance Insurance
Bryant Spencer has joined Renaissance, a leading ancillary insurance carrier that is expanding in the Southeast U.S. market. Spencer will serve as senior account executive for national group sales.
He is a graduate of Gordon College and Berry College, and he and his family live in Milledgeville.
Cater Thompson named to SunTrust advisory board
Cater Thompson has been named to SunTrust Bank, Middle Georgia’s advisory board. Thompson has been with Jones Cork since 1983 and has a general practice concentrated in the area of creditors’ rights, including bankruptcy and foreclosure, probate, business law, and public finance.
Coliseum names medical director of emergency medicine
Dr. John Shivdat, who has spent his career in emergency medicine, has joined Coliseum Medical Centers as the medical director of the emergency department. He will provide clinical and administrative leadership in the emergency room while working with hospital personnel to deliver patient care. Shivdat has served the Middle Georgia community since 1999. He is a graduate of University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey.
American Financial Education Alliance names president
Leslie Hammock, with Retire by Design in Warner Robins, has been named as president for the Middle Georgia Chapter of American Financial Education Alliance. He has more than 40 years experience as a wealth adviser. His instructional courses have been approved at local colleges and include more than 30 topics.
