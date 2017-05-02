Heads up downtown Perry businesses — you just may want to get in on this

Perry’s small downtown businesses may be able to get some money needed to buy equipment and supplies.
The Perry Downtown Development Authority will accept applications for the fifth round of Boost grants beginning on Monday. The application window will close at 5 p.m. May 22. Only brick-and-mortar businesses in Perry’s downtown development district are eligible to apply.
Applicants may apply for funds to purchase supplies, business equipment, marketing and advertising, eligible interior renovations, a security system or professional services. Grant funds may not be used for payment of salaries, debts, rent, lease, mortgage, rental deposits, utility bills, late payments or fees, alcohol, tobacco or medicine.
Applications for the crowd-funded micro-grants are completed online on the city’s website at https://goo.gl/TSUyvc.
Grant announcements will be made in June. Grants are awarded in $50 increments with a maximum grant award of $1,000.
Nine Boost grants totaling $5,250 have been awarded to downtown Perry businesses in the past two years.
Boost Downtown Perry is an investment group that provides grant funds to entrepreneurs and owners of small businesses in the district. The DDA, the economic vitality arm of Perry’s Main Street Program, holds the funds until they are awarded.
For more information, please, contact Perry Main Street Coordinator Catherine Edgemon at (478) 988-2758, or catherine.edgemon@perry-ga.gov or go to the website.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
Comments