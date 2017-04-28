Coliseum Medical Centers names new CEO

Stephen Daugherty has been named the chief executive officer of Coliseum Medical Centers in Macon after serving an interim CEO since January.
Daugherty most recently served as the CEO of Coliseum Northside Hospital since 2014, according to a news release.
Originally from Oklahoma, Daugherty has more than 18 years of administrative experience with Coliseum’s parent company, Hospital Corporation of America. He served as an acquisition specialist for the West Florida Division and CEO at Northside Hospital, a 217-bed hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida. He also has served as CEO at South Bay Hospital, COO at St. Lucie Medical Center and vice president/administrator at Gulf Coast Hospital.
Daugherty received his MBA from Florida Gulf Coast University and has a bachelor's in biology from what is now Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He also has a diploma in medical technology recognized by the American Society of Clinical Pathologists.
He and his wife, Lynda, have been a part of the Macon community the past three years. He serves on several boards in Macon, including United Way of Central Georgia, the Otis Redding Foundation and the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce.
Coliseum Medical Centers is a 310-bed facility offering a 24-hour emergency room, diagnostic services, inpatient and outpatient surgery options, rehabilitation programs and behavioral health. For more information about Coliseum Medical Centers’ services, visit www.coliseumhealthsystem.com.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
Comments