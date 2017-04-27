Midstate employers add jobs helping unemployment rates to drop

The unemployment rate dropped in March for the metropolitan areas of Macon and Warner Robins.
The rates declined because more people became employed as the labor force continued to grow and employers continued to add jobs.
The unemployment rate was 5.2 percent last month in Macon, down from 5.5 percent in February, according to a release from the Georgia Department of Labor. In March 2016, the rate was 5.9 percent.
The number of employed residents increased by 545 to 99,227, as the labor force grew by 268 to 104,712, the release said. The labor force consists of employed residents and those who are unemployed, but actively looking for jobs.
The number of jobs increased by 400 to 102,800. Over the year, 800 jobs were added, a 0.8 percent growth rate, up from 102,000 in March 2016.
The number of initial claims for unemployment insurance, a measure of new layoffs, rose by 19, or 4.3 percent, to 466. Over the year, claims were down by 196, or 29.6 percent, from 662 in March 2016.
Warner Robins rate drops below state average
The Warner Robins’ unemployment rate in March was 5 percent, down from 5.3 percent in February. In March 2016, the rate was 5.6 percent.
The number of employed residents increased by 431 to 79,922, as the labor force grew by 204 to 84,107.
The number of jobs increased by 200 to 73,600. Over the year, 2,100 jobs were added, a 2.9 percent growth rate, up from 71,500 in March 2016.
The number of initial claims for unemployment insurance declined by 56, or 18.2 percent, to 252. Over the year, claims were down by 172, or 40.6 percent, from 424 in March 2016.
Metro Gainesville had the lowest area jobless rate at 4 percent, while the River Valley region had the highest at 6.1 percent.
Meanwhile, Georgia’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for March was 5.1 percent, down from 5.3 percent in February. It was 5.5 percent in March 2016.
Job seekers and employers are encouraged to use GDOL’s online job listing service http://www.employgeorgia.com to search for jobs or recruit new employees. In March, 1,862 new job openings in Macon were posted on the website. Throughout the state, 85,055 new job openings were posted.
Local area unemployment data are not seasonally adjusted. Georgia labor market data are available at www.dol.georgia.gov. Also visit this website to learn more about career opportunities and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers and to connect with us on social media.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
