Frito-Lay recognizes drivers for accident-free miles; hospitals graded by Leapfrog

Frito-Lay recognizes Perry drivers for accident-free miles
Nine drivers for Frito-Lay in Perry were recognized for driving with having an accident.
PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay North America business unit recently recognized over-the-road drivers in the U. S. and Canada who reached the career milestone of driving more than one million, two million and three million accident-free miles.
Frito-Lay over-the-road drivers recognized in Perry were Thomas Day for three million miles, Keith Robbins for two million miles and Rusty Brown, Melvin Butler Jr., Gene Clance, Mike Disney, Tony Johnson, Stacy Wehunt, and James Woodall for one million miles.
Hospitals receive grades from Leapfrog Group
Hospitals in Middle Georgia receive grades this spring issued by The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit organization committed to driving quality, safety, and transparency in the U.S. health care system.
The midstate hospital and its overall grade is: Coliseum Northside Hospital in Macon, A; Coliseum Medical Centers, Macon, C; Fairview Park Hospital, Dublin, A; Houston Medical Center, Warner Robins, B; Medical Center, Navicent Health, Macon, C; and Oconee Regional Center, Milledgeville, B;
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.
Goodwill awarded three-year re-accreditation
Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia has been awarded three-year re-accreditation from CARF International for its programs serving individuals with disabilities. The accreditation is for community employment services.
CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process that centers on enhancing the lives of persons served.
Perry area Chamber names Business of the Month
Nine Hundred Ten, owned by Cory Jones, was named as the April Business of the Month by the Perry Area Chamber of Commerce. Jones started his business in Unadilla and after realizing many of his customers were coming from Perry, he decided to move his store to Carroll St. in downtown Perry. He is president of the Perry Downtown Merchants Association for 2017.
