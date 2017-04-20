The switch has been flipped on at one of Georgia’s largest solar project

One of the largest solar projects in Georgia has been completed.
The new 52-megawatt solar facility in Hazlehurst is expected to generate more than 134 million kilowatt hours of renewable energy annually for customers of Green Power EMC for the next 30 years, according to a news release.
Construction began in April 2016 on the 480-acre utility-scale solar energy plant in Jeff Davis County. During the eight-month construction period, more than 300 workers were employed, the majority of whom are local area residents.
Silicon Ranch Corp., a Nashville-based renewable energy provider, will own and operate the facility.
Green Power EMC was the first green energy provider in the state. It was created by Georgia’s EMCs in 2001 and has been selling green energy since 2003. Green Power EMC obtains green power from renewable energy facilities throughout Georgia, including solar power, low-impact hydroelectric, landfill gas and biomass from wood waste.
