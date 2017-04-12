On the hunt for a job? This event could help you get ready and find employment

An event next week could help job seekers prepare for and perhaps even score a job.
The Middle Georgia Job Readiness and Recruitment Event will be held 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday in the Professional Science Building at Middle Georgia State University at 100 University Parkway in Macon. Job seekers will be interviewed for positions in manufacturing and other industries and assessed for potential job training programs.
The event is sponsored by Georgia Department of Labor and several other organizations.
The Department of Labor’s staff and others will discuss job training programs, including on-the-job training, with the job seekers. Also, the labor department will conduct job search-workshops and provide other employment-related services to the job seekers.
Attendees are encouraged to dress in business casual attire and to bring a resume, pen or pencil and paper. For more information about the event, or employers wanting to participate, email swat@gdol.ga.gov.
Other event sponsors include the Workforce Division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Middle Georgia Consortium, Middle Georgia Regional Commission and Middle Georgia State University.
Some of the employers from throughout Middle Georgia expected to participate in the event include sheriff’s offices, state prisons, nursing homes, government offices, vehicle leasing companies, restaurants and at least one distribution center.
For more information about the recruitment, visit www.dol.georgia.gov, click on More Events and select Mid-Ga Job Readiness/Job Fair. This same website will lead to other career opportunities and other services for job seekers and employers.
Those interested in attending the recruitment may visit http://www.employgeorgia.com to create an account and upload, or prepare, a resume. Having an Employ Georgia account speeds up the interview process.
