Work begins on site of proposed convenience store in north Bibb

Construction of a proposed convenience store in north Macon may be close to getting underway.
This week, large earth-moving equipment dug up the asphalt and began digging into the dirt at the corner of Northside Drive and Forest Hill Avenue.
In September 2016, an application to allow a Circle K store at 4001 Northside Drive was approved by the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission. A proposed 5,400-square-foot store, which would be located beside the shopping center with Food Depot, is expected to have 10 fuel pumps.
At at meeting, Commission Chairman Kamal Azar said that the corner was “really crucial. ... We’ve been looking for something to go on that side of town.”
A building that housed three different restaurants on that corner sat vacant for more than 10 years before it was demolished in April 2015. Beginning in the late 1990s, it was Beaches Grill & Bar, Beaches of Macon and Jeneane’s at Northside.
